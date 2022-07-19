Breeders will return for a fourth season.

ADVERTISEMENT

FX said in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the dark comedy series for Season 4.

Breeders follows London couple Paul Worsley (Martin Freeman) and Ally Grant (Daisy Haggard) as they experience the challenges of modern parenting.

The series is created by Freeman, Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell and also features Stella Gonet, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstong, Patrick Baladi and Tim Steed.

"Breeders has given us the special opportunity to watch the Worsley family grow with each season and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today's world," FX Entertainment president of original programming Nick Grad said.

"Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman , the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky. Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders and we are happy to be part of that extended family," he added.

Breeders concluded its third season this week. Season 3 followed the Worsley family as they dealt with the fallout of Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad Paul (Freeman) and saw Ally (Haggard) navigate problems with work, early menopause and her strained relationship with daughter Ava (Eve Prenelle).

The series airs on FX in the United States and Sky One in the United Kingdom, with all seasons available to stream on Hulu.