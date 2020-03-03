HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Breaking Benjamin announces summer tour with Bush

UPI News Service, 03/03/2020





Breaking Benjamin announced on Tuesday a new North American summer tour featuring Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks. Breaking Benjamin will be kicking things off on July 15 in Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation. Breaking Benjamin are touring in support of their compilation album Aurora which features reimagined versions of the group's biggest hits. Bush announced on Tuesday that new album The Kingdom will be released in May. Bush also uploaded to YouTube a new single titled "Flowers on a Grave." "We are really proud of The Kingdom," Gavin Rossdale said of Bush said in a statement. "It's as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle - old fans, new fans likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom." Here is the full list of dates for Breaking Benjamin's summer tour with Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks July 15 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 17 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater July 18 -- Scranton, Pa., at The Pavilion July 20 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater July 21 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center July 23 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion July 24 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater July 26 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre July 27 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center July 29 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park July 30 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre Aug. 1 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Aug. 2 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center Aug. 4 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center Aug. 6 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Aug. 7 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater Aug. 10 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion Aug. 11 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater Aug. 13 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Aug. 15 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena Aug. 16 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Aug. 18 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park Aug. 19 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion Aug. 21 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Aug. 22 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 24 -- Orange Beach. Ala., at The Amphitheater at the Wharf Aug. 26 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center Aug. 29 -- Bonner Springs, Kan., at Providence Amphitheater Aug. 31 -- Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Sept. 2 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater Sept. 3 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion Sept. 5 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Mandalay Bay Events Center Sept. 6 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre Sept. 8 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

