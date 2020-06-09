A humpback whale off the New Jersey coast landed on a boat, tossing two men overboard and causing the vessel to become beached.

Witnesses said the whale was breaching Monday off Seaside Park when it collided with the boat, sending two men into the water.

The men, who were not injured, were able to climb back onto the boat before it beached, the witnesses said.

Police said beachgoers helped the men secure the boat and retrieve dropped items from the water.

Witnesses said the whale did not appear injured and continued to breach for some time after the crash.