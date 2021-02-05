A pair of paper-folding enthusiasts in Brazil broke a Guinness World Record when they combined their efforts to create a display featuring 1,010 origami dogs.

Sao Paulo residents Danilo Schwarz and Meire Matayoshi used the Japanese paper-folding art form to create the 1,010 dogs in colors including red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and purple.

The duo said it took them 60 days to fold all of the origami dogs and arrange them into the color-coordinated display.

Matayoshi, who is of Japanese descent, is a professional origamist and instructed Schwarz, who had very little experience with the art form, on how to create a perfect origami dog.

The pair said they hope their display of origami dogs will bring awareness to the large number of homeless dogs in Brazil.