Alyssa Milano is a mystery writer and crime expert who is on the case in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix film, Brazen.

Milano's Grace Miller discovers that her estranged sister has been murdered and is searching for answers in the clip released on Wednesday.

Grace joins the investigation and learns from law enforcement that her sister led a double life as a webcam performer.

Grace starts becoming suspicious of her sister's ex-husband and clients that she had through a webcam service. More bodies then start to pile up, pointing to a serial killer.

"Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive -- and she'll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister's murder," reads the synopsis.

Brazen, based on the novel Brazen Virtue by Nora Roberts, is coming to Netflix on Jan. 13. Monika Mitchell serves as director.