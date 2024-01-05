Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell get engaged live on 'The Golden Wedding' special
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/05/2024
Bachelor in Paradise alum Brayden Bowers and The Bachelor alum Christina Mandrell got engaged live on The Golden Wedding special that aired Thursday night on ABC.
On the "Gold Carpet" at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding at La Quinta Resort & Club in California, Brayden was wearing a Hunter green suit with a peach tie and a cowboy hat that matched Christina's gown.
"She picked a hard dress for me to match today... but she looks absolutely beautiful," Brayden told The Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer.
When asked how he and Christina met, Brayden revealed, "She actually DMed me. She slid into my DMs, and it was funny because we just started hitting it off. We would FaceTime every night for like four hours or five hours," Brayden shared.
"And one night, we started talking and I made a Tenacious D reference... and this woman right here, she was like, 'Did you just reference Tenacious D?' And I was like, 'Okay, pause one second! You don't know anything about Tenacious D.' And she was like, 'Well, I know I have two tickets to a concert next week.'"
Jesse joked about how the pair probably share earrings, and then Christina shared how she and Brayden have "some things coming up" in the next week or so and "some surprises in store."
Christina teased, "He doesn't know about this yet, but there might be some lights and some music and rotating displays of earrings at the home when we get there."
Jesse proceeded to ask the happy couple what's next for them.
"Well, actually, I'm going to be moving out to Tennessee. We decided I'm going to be moving in. I leave Saturday morning. We're making the 29-hour drive and I'm going to be moving in."
Brayden then pivoted and said he actually had "something else" that he had planned for the evening.
Brayden handed his microphone to Jesse and then took Christina's hands into his own.
"Christina, from the moment you picked me up at the airport with your crazy-ass rose and your fake disguise, I just knew that there was something special and there was something different. And then I got to spend time with you and I got to spend time with Blakely, and I got to... introduce you to my family," Brayden said.
"And for the first time in my life, I feel like I've found someone that I can be myself with, unapologetically. I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you, and like Gerry said, we have such little time, and Theresa, they're the biggest inspiration."
Brayden added, "I just know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you."
Brayden then got down on one knee and presented Christina with a ring.
"Christina Mandrell, will you marry me?" Brayden appeared to ask as the crowd drowned out his voice.
"Yes! Yes! Yes!" Christina shouted in reply, appearing shocked and ecstatic.
Christina asked Brayden to put the ring on her finger, and she yelled, "What?! This is why we got our nails done!?"
Brayden joked, "You are such a pain in my butt!"
Jesse concluded, "Wow, congratulations! And what a Neil Lane sparkler! Brayden and Christina just got engaged here, live at The Golden Wedding... Love is in the air!"
Brayden failed to find love with Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette's twentieth season. He therefore gave reality dating another shot by appearing on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season last summer.
Brayden left Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season single and seemingly with regrets about having carelessly bounced from girl to girl, but after filming, he settled down with Christina, who had competed on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor.
"AHHH! We can 'FINALEy' shout it from the rooftops!! Beyond the cameras and reality show drama, Brayden (aka MY BOYFRIEND!) and I found something truly special. In each other, we have a space where being unapologetically ourselves is not just accepted but celebrated! Something I never knew I was missing until I did," Christina wrote on December 7.
"We can finally share our goofy, love-filled world."
Christina went on to hint that Brayden would soon be moving from San Diego to her hometown of Nashville, where she lives with her daughter Blakely from her previous marriage.
"San Diego to Nashville won't be just a change of scenery but the next chapter in our journey as a team. A future where laughter, authenticity, and the strength of 'US' define our story," Christina continued.
"From goofy antics to heartfelt moments, we're on this adventure together, cheering each other on, and creating a home filled with laughter and love. Grateful for the ease of being exactly who we are with one another."
Christina concluded, "There's something incredibly special about finding a love that feels like home. #UnapologeticallyInLove #NashvilleBound #imethiminPB #RealityToReality #DangleNation #ChristinaMandrell."
Brayden, for his part, admitted he "finally" took Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams' advice.
Brayden wrote via Instagram Stories on December 7, "[I] found myself a 'southern belle.' All jokes aside, she has been the biggest blessing in my life. She has been there for me through very tough times already and has showed me so much grace through it all."
Brayden called Christina his "confidant" and added how she's his "accountability partner" and his "favorite person."
Brayden went on to write, "I'm so grateful that I no longer have to be hush-hush about our relationship," referring to how he and Christina had to keep their relationship a secret while Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season aired on ABC.
"I can finally shout it from the tops of the mountains. Love you babe. Thank you [for] being in my life."
Brayden added the following hashtags to his post, "#ifoundagirlilikemom #soexcited #sohappyithurts #keepingasecretsucks #thebachelor #bachelorinparadise."
In addition to their sweet posts, both Brayden and Christina uploaded video montages of fun and special moments they've shared together since Bachelor in Paradise wrapped filming.
Both Brayden and Christina were villains on their respective The Bachelorette and The Bachelor seasons.
Brayden had rubbed Charity Lawson's bachelors the wrong way by aggressively pursuing Charity while not feeling ready for an engagement on The Bachelorette's twentieth season, and Christina was accused of being boastful and loud about her connection with Zach.
Some fans even accused Christina of being drunk all the time on The Bachelor, and she only lasted a few episodes.