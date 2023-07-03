On The Bachelorette's Season 20 premiere on ABC, Brayden took a tequila shot with Charity when he stepped out of the limo, and then he shared with her at the cocktail party how he didn't want to be with a "taker" in life considering he's such a giver and had been hurt in a relationship before.
The pair's conversation turned into a steamy makeout session, with Brayden going in for seconds and thirds with other suitors watching nearby.
"We immediately hit it off. It was almost instantaneous," Charity gushed of Brayden, adding that he was a good kisser and pretty much good with everything.
Charity's beloved older brother, Nehemiah Lawson, went "undercover" as a bartender in disguise -- complete with curly hair and a fake mustache -- that night to seek out the potential "dogs" or "bad apples" in the bunch.
Nehemiah didn't discover anything alarming or disturbing while getting to know Charity's 25 bachelors on Night 1, but he did warn Charity that Brayden had been boastful and borderline arrogant about the pair's instant chemistry and steamy first kiss.
Brayden, on the other hand, insisted that he just felt happy and giddy to have connected withThe Bachelorette star so well.
Despite Nehemiah's "huge ego" warning about Brayden, Charity ended up giving Brayden the First Impression Rose, which appeared to shock the competition.
Will Brayden stick around for a while and continue receiving roses, or will Charity come to learn her first impression of the bachelor wasn't accurate?
Until viewers can watch more of Charity and Brayden's relationship unfold on The Bachelorette, let's learn some information about Brayden right now.
Charity explains why she gave Brayden the First Impression Rose
Charity apparently viewed Brayden's bragging as excitement about their relationship potential.
"I kind of took [Brayden's bragging] as almost like a two-way street, like, 'Okay, Brayden is really excited and it could be crossing the line of, like, confident versus cocky.' But also, [it could be] him kind of falling back on [the fact] all the guys are also just like really excited to be here," Charity explained on Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.
"I was kind of considering that factor too of, maybe, that's why Brayden was so vocal -- because he was just so excited."
Charity said she had tried to give Brayden the benefit of the doubt and not jump to conclusions about his character too early on.
Charity said of Brayden's questionable post-kiss behavior, "That's Brayden's personality, just someone who's very animated and just fun and lively, for sure."
Charity added, "Brayden also got the First Impression Rose truly because he is a good kisser. I can say that... [But] he's one to keep your eye on."
Brayden works as a Licensed Practical Nurse for the military
Brayden -- who was born in San Jose, CA -- currently lives in San Diego and has worked as a nurse for the US Army since May 2017.
Brayden received his nursing credentials from the Texas Board of Nursing in October 2018, and he received his Bachelor's Degree at the University of California-Santa Barbara.
In his free time, Brayden enjoys bungee jumping, skiing, hiking up mountains, and pretty much anything that will give him an adrenaline rush or new adventure.
Brayden, who didn't watch much of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette before appearing on Charity's season, said that he moved in "with a group of girls" in Santa Barbara after COVID-19 ended -- and those women, who allowed him to live inexpensively with his dog -- always celebrated Bachelor Mondays.
"One of my closest friends now, Sierra, she actually signed me up for the show back in November. And then, all of a sudden, I got a call in February and they were like, 'Hey, we want you to come on The Bachelorette.' I called her up and was like, 'You did what?!'" Brayden recalled on the June 29 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"It was kind of a shock for me... I got to be honest, at first, I was not really sure [if I was going to do it]. I've got a weird personality and I don't really have a filter sometimes."
Brayden said viewers could probably tell he lacked self-awareness and was just "stoked" to be on the show on Night 1.
"I was definitely worried about how I might come off... but I ended up doing it," Brayden noted, adding how he just wanted to be himself on The Bachelorette.
Brayden insisted that none of his relationships with the women he had lived with became something romantic or sexual. He said many of them remain his close friends today.
Brayden reacts to Nehemiah's warning and earning the First Impression Rose
When Brayden watched back the scene of Nehemiah warning Charity that he had been boastful and borderline arrogant on Night 1, Brayden had a surprising response on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"It made me feel better!" Brayden said.
"It made me feel that even despite hearing that, Charity cared more about the fact the connection we had was good. I mean, it was more like she took the advice -- or she listened to the advice -- but she still made the decision that the connection we had was strong enough to keep me there."
Brayden shared how it was "so validating" to see that.
"In that moment, the feelings I had, I felt pretty strongly about the connection we had made right off the jump. And so it just felt good to see that it was definitely reciprocated," Brayden said.
But Brayden shared how in the moment, when Charity pulled him aside for a serious chat after their first makeout session, he thought he was in trouble.
"I was thinking I was going home," Brayden admitted, adding how he immediately started to worry about how his mother and father were going to be disappointed in him.
"I thought I had made myself look like an ass. I was an ass. I was like, 'I hurt this poor girl's feelings. I made her feel bad. I made her think I was taking this as a joke, and that wasn't what I wanted to do,'" Brayden explained.
"That's where my head was at. I just felt so bad."
Brayden therefore went from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs. He was clearly overjoyed to have received Charity's First Impression Rose.
"It was an insane rollercoaster ride!" Brayden noted. "I was on Cloud 9 from our conversation and then, like, I was just taken to the depths. And then all of a sudden, I was like, 'She brought me back up.' I didn't know what to do or what to think."
