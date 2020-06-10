Porsha Williams and other Bravo stars are applauding the firings of four Vanderpump Rules cast members for their past racist actions.

Williams, NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore , Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo, Candiace Dillard and other stars reacted Tuesday on social media after Bravo said Stassi Schroeder , Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go.

"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," the network said.

Williams, Leakes and Moore, who star on Real Housewives of Atlanta, responded in the comments. Williams posted a clapping emoji.

"Well alrighty then," Leakes said. "Now we have a few more questions to ask about in other areas where there's a major difference. Should we talk privately or publicly."

"This is the start of change!" Moore added alongside clapping emojis.

Bryant, Osefo and Dillard, who star on Real Housewives of Potomac, also spoke out online.

"Very good to know," Bryant said alongside a thumbs-up emoji.

"Thank you," Osefo wrote. "The next step should be for @bravotv to create a working group comprised of Black talent from @bravotv and executives to co-create a shared vision of inclusionary practices to ensure equity within the workplace. #BLACKLIVESMATTER."

"Let's hope these people can step away from this very shameful experience and learn something," Dillard tweeted. "I hope for them to step away and truly find some edification in the example of which they were made."

Schroeder and Doute apologized Sunday after their former Vanderpump Rules co-star Faith Stowers shared how Schroeder and Doute once called the police on her after seeing an article about a black woman wanted for theft.

Schroeder was subsequently dropped by her agency and publicist, according to Variety.

Boyens and Caprioni were fired after past racist tweets resurfaced online. Boyens previously apologized for his posts in January.