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Bravo reveals source of 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion audio leak

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/27/2026



Bravo has revealed the source of the audio leak from 's Season 10 reunion filming, which featured Ciara Miller calling her co-star Amanda Batula a "snake."



ADVERTISEMENT On Thursday, April 23, the cast of gathered to film a reunion special in New York City, and shortly after the taping, leaked audio from the event began circulating on social media.



Bravo executive



And on Sunday, April 26, Bravo revealed its findings.



"An investigation into the recent leak of the reunion audio has concluded that the audio was an unauthorized recording and distributed by an individual involved in the production of the reunion," Bravo wrote in an Instagram Stories post.



"As a result of the findings, appropriate action has been taken. There is no evidence that any member of the cast was involved in the recording of the audio."



Bravo insisted that they "take these matters seriously" and "will continue to take appropriate measures to respond to the unauthorized distribution" of its content.



The statement concluded, "We are aware that there is additional improperly obtained audio circulating and we caution all parties and platforms to refrain from posting, sharing, or amplifying any unauthorized audio."



Andy expressed disappointment in the leaked excerpt from the reunion late last week by saying it was "disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in."



"People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday and it's disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this... Let the season play out. You will see it in due time," Andy wrote on Threads at the time.



Bravo then confirmed via Instagram on April 24 that it had launched a "full investigation" because the leak represented "a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew and the integrity of the production process."



The network added, "We take this matter very seriously... and we will take appropriate action based on our findings."



The reunion taped shortly after Amanda and West Wilson went public with their secret romance in March.

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Amanda and Kyle announced their split in January after four years of marriage, and West previously dated Amanda's former best friend Ciara in 2023.



In the leaked audio, Kyle reportedly referred to Amanda and West's situation as "fraudulent," and Ciara claimed Amanda initially denied her relationship with West "when the rumors came out."



Amanda mentioned being "technically still married" when the rumors were swirling.



"Nobody was saying that you needed to stay celibate or what the f-ck ever, but there are a million other f-cking guys in New York City," Ciara said in the audio,



"But you chose one that -- and you know how much that f-cked me up -- and you chose the one guy."



Ciara proceeded to vent, "You're a snake in the f-cking grass and you should honestly just say 'okay,' because you know you are. You move silent but you're f-cking deadly."



Following the Season 10 reunion taping, Andy teased it as "one of the most intense ones we've ever shot."



"This was a lot. This was a lot," Andy said. "It was very intense, you guys. And every question was asked. Every question was asked."



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In the aftermath of Amanda and West's romance, ABC



Ciara, who also appeared on Season 3 of The Traitors, will be competing on Dancing with the Stars against Love Island star Maura Higgins. The rest of the DWTS celebrities -- as well as their professional partners -- will be announced at a later date.



"I feel like this is the perfect moment," Ciara noted of her DWTS casting in a video message that played at Hulu's Get Real House event last week.



"I feel like I'm opening a new chapter, and I'm so excited to share it with all of you guys. Can't wait to put my energy on the dance floor. And Maura, I can't wait to share the dance floor with my fellow Faithful."



Rob Mills, the executive vice president of unscripted for Walt Disney TV, told Variety of Ciara's DWTS participation, "There's an old phrase: The best way to get over a lover is to dance with a stranger. We really thought this was the perfect opportunity for that."



"We're really excited. We had a Zoom with her, and she couldn't have been lovelier," he continued.



"And by the time we start with [DWTS] in September, this scandal will be old. I think that, regardless of that, and whether or not you know anything about Ciara, if you watch Dancing with the Stars, you're going to fall in love with her."



Rob also said ABC listened to "the buzz" of who Dancing with the Stars fans really want to see.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS Bravo has revealed the source of the audio leak from 's Season 10 reunion filming, which featured Ciara Miller calling her co-star Amanda Batula a "snake."On Thursday, April 23, the cast of gathered to film a reunion special in New York City, and shortly after the taping, leaked audio from the event began circulating on social media.Bravo executive Andy Cohen , 57, seemed furious about the leak, and the network shared in a Friday, April 24 Instagram post that it was launching a "full investigation" into the matter.And on Sunday, April 26, Bravo revealed its findings."An investigation into the recent leak of the reunion audio has concluded that the audio was an unauthorized recording and distributed by an individual involved in the production of the reunion," Bravo wrote in an Instagram Stories post."As a result of the findings, appropriate action has been taken. There is no evidence that any member of the cast was involved in the recording of the audio."Bravo insisted that they "take these matters seriously" and "will continue to take appropriate measures to respond to the unauthorized distribution" of its content.The statement concluded, "We are aware that there is additional improperly obtained audio circulating and we caution all parties and platforms to refrain from posting, sharing, or amplifying any unauthorized audio."Andy expressed disappointment in the leaked excerpt from the reunion late last week by saying it was "disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in.""People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday and it's disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this... Let the season play out. You will see it in due time," Andy wrote on Threads at the time.Bravo then confirmed via Instagram on April 24 that it had launched a "full investigation" because the leak represented "a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew and the integrity of the production process."The network added, "We take this matter very seriously... and we will take appropriate action based on our findings."The reunion taped shortly after Amanda and West Wilson went public with their secret romance in March.Amanda and Kyle announced their split in January after four years of marriage, and West previously dated Amanda's former best friend Ciara in 2023.In the leaked audio, Kyle reportedly referred to Amanda and West's situation as "fraudulent," and Ciara claimed Amanda initially denied her relationship with West "when the rumors came out."Amanda mentioned being "technically still married" when the rumors were swirling."Nobody was saying that you needed to stay celibate or what the f-ck ever, but there are a million other f-cking guys in New York City," Ciara said in the audio, according to People."But you chose one that -- and you know how much that f-cked me up -- and you chose the one guy."Ciara proceeded to vent, "You're a snake in the f-cking grass and you should honestly just say 'okay,' because you know you are. You move silent but you're f-cking deadly."Following the Season 10 reunion taping, Andy teased it as "one of the most intense ones we've ever shot.""This was a lot. This was a lot," Andy said. "It was very intense, you guys. And every question was asked. Every question was asked."'s tenth-season reunion will air on May 26 at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo. The special will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.In the aftermath of Amanda and West's romance, ABC announced Ciara as a cast member on Dancing with the Stars' upcoming 35th season.Ciara, who also appeared on Season 3 of The Traitors, will be competing on Dancing with the Stars against Love Island star Maura Higgins. The rest of the DWTS celebrities -- as well as their professional partners -- will be announced at a later date."I feel like this is the perfect moment," Ciara noted of her DWTS casting in a video message that played at Hulu's Get Real House event last week."I feel like I'm opening a new chapter, and I'm so excited to share it with all of you guys. Can't wait to put my energy on the dance floor. And Maura, I can't wait to share the dance floor with my fellow Faithful."Rob Mills, the executive vice president of unscripted for Walt Disney TV, told Variety of Ciara's DWTS participation, "There's an old phrase: The best way to get over a lover is to dance with a stranger. We really thought this was the perfect opportunity for that.""We're really excited. We had a Zoom with her, and she couldn't have been lovelier," he continued."And by the time we start with [DWTS] in September, this scandal will be old. I think that, regardless of that, and whether or not you know anything about Ciara, if you watch Dancing with the Stars, you're going to fall in love with her."Rob also said ABC listened to "the buzz" of who Dancing with the Stars fans really want to see. SUMMER HOUSE MORE SUMMER HOUSE NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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