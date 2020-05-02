The second part of the special is set to air on the cable network on May 17 and the third on May 24.
Most U.S. television productions have been shut down or moved to remote recording due to social distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.