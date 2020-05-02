Bravo said its three-part The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion special will begin airing May 10.

The second part of the special is set to air on the cable network on May 17 and the third on May 24.

Most U.S. television productions have been shut down or moved to remote recording due to social distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.