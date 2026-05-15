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Bravo greenlights 'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff and new 'Texas Wives' series

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/15/2026



Bravo has announced it's ordered two new series, a spinoff and a new show starring glamorous Texas wives.



ADVERTISEMENT Bravo decided to move forward with : Lisa Las Vegas and Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives.



Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives is the new series' working title.



: Lisa Las Vegas will feature star



Prior to the hotel venture, Lisa was already behind three popular restaurants that serve up chic cocktails amid whimsical atmosphere.



The limited series will follow Lisa's behind-the-scenes efforts to make the new property worthy of the Vanderpump brand.



"LVP shares what inspired her newest enterprise and pulls back the curtain on the down-to-the-wire drama," the network teased.



"The series will culminate at The Vanderpump Hotel's lavish opening party, with fan-favorite Bravolebrities celebrating the launch."



is produced by 32 Flavors and Evolution Media with Lisa, Alex Baskin, Michael Beck, Natalie Neurauter, Brian McCarthy, Joe Kingsley, Barry Poznick, and Ken Todd serving as executive producers.



Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives will be set in the heart of Texas Hill Country in the town of Boerne, "where wealth, beauty, faith and family reign supreme," according to Bravo.



The show will document a tight-knit circle of women, who raise families, run ranches and farms, and manage busy social calendars in a town rooted in rodeos and tradition.



"Behind the polished smiles and Sunday sermons, however, there are intimate relationships and forbidden romances that test loyalties and marriages, jeopardizing the town's pristine image and proving that perfection is far more complicated than anyone could imagine," Bravo teased.



Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives is being produced by Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios in association with Wheelhouse's Kismet Media label.

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Official premiere dates for the shows will be announced at a later date.



Courtney White, Gardner Reed, Will Nothacker, Sam Hartzband, Alex Rosenberg and Ally Gasparian are serving as executive producers.



Bravo is currently airing The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on Sundays.



Below Deck Down Under and Top Chef is currently airing on Monday nights.



Summer House airs new episodes on Bravo on Tuesdays, and The Valley and Southern Hospitality debut new episodes on Wednesdays.



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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS Bravo has announced it's ordered two new series, a spinoff and a new show starring glamorous Texas wives.Bravo decided to move forward with : Lisa Las Vegas and Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives.Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives is the new series' working title.: Lisa Las Vegas will feature star Lisa Vanderpump expanding her Las Vegas empire through the opening of her high-profile namesake hotel.Prior to the hotel venture, Lisa was already behind three popular restaurants that serve up chic cocktails amid whimsical atmosphere.The limited series will follow Lisa's behind-the-scenes efforts to make the new property worthy of the Vanderpump brand."LVP shares what inspired her newest enterprise and pulls back the curtain on the down-to-the-wire drama," the network teased."The series will culminate at The Vanderpump Hotel's lavish opening party, with fan-favorite Bravolebrities celebrating the launch."is produced by 32 Flavors and Evolution Media with Lisa, Alex Baskin, Michael Beck, Natalie Neurauter, Brian McCarthy, Joe Kingsley, Barry Poznick, and Ken Todd serving as executive producers.Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives will be set in the heart of Texas Hill Country in the town of Boerne, "where wealth, beauty, faith and family reign supreme," according to Bravo.The show will document a tight-knit circle of women, who raise families, run ranches and farms, and manage busy social calendars in a town rooted in rodeos and tradition."Behind the polished smiles and Sunday sermons, however, there are intimate relationships and forbidden romances that test loyalties and marriages, jeopardizing the town's pristine image and proving that perfection is far more complicated than anyone could imagine," Bravo teased.Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives is being produced by Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios in association with Wheelhouse's Kismet Media label.Official premiere dates for the shows will be announced at a later date.Courtney White, Gardner Reed, Will Nothacker, Sam Hartzband, Alex Rosenberg and Ally Gasparian are serving as executive producers.Bravo is currently airing The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on Sundays.Below Deck Down Under and Top Chef is currently airing on Monday nights.Summer House airs new episodes on Bravo on Tuesdays, and The Valley and Southern Hospitality debut new episodes on Wednesdays.Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen continues to air on Sundays through Thursdays. VANDERPUMP RULES MORE VANDERPUMP RULES NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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