Bravo has announced the renewal of nine reality series, including The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

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Bravo announced on Monday, May 11 that nine popular reality shows will be returning to the network with brand-new seasons.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, which stars The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti, is being renewed for a second season.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, featuring women navigating drama and friendships in The Ocean State, just debuted its first season on April 2.

"After scoring Bravo's biggest series or season premiere episode ever on Peacock, the latest installment of the iconic franchise is currently pacing as the network's No. 2 biggest series across platforms behind only The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Bravo revealed in a press release.

Two more shows are also being renewed for second seasons: The Valley: Persian Style and Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.

Below Deck Down Under will be back for a fifth season, and Married to Medicine will return with Season 13.

Southern Charm is being renewed for a twelfth season, and Summer House has been picked up for Season 11.

"Summer House Season 10 is currently pacing to become the series' most watched season ever, marking its fifth consecutive season of growth," the network shared.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will be back with Season 7, and Top Chef is being renewed for its 24th season.

"Top Chef Season 23 is up [nearly 70 percent] on Peacock and is on track to become the franchise's most-watched season since 2021," Bravo said.

Bravo previously announced the renewals of the following additional shows: Below Deck for Season 13, The Real Housewives of Potomac for Season 11, The Real Housewives of New York City for Season 16, The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 15, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for Season 24.

Bravo had also revealed that Jeff Lewis will reprise his role on the Flipping Out spinoff, Still Flipping Out, when the show airs later this year.
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Bravo is currently airing The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on Sundays.

Below Deck Down Under and Top Chef is currently airing on Monday nights.

Summer House airs new episodes on Bravo on Tuesdays, and The Valley and Southern Hospitality debut new episodes on Wednesdays.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen continues to air on Sundays through Thursdays.
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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