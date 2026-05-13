The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, featuring women navigating drama and friendships in The Ocean State, just debuted its first season on April 2.
"After scoring Bravo's biggest series or season premiere episode ever on Peacock, the latest installment of the iconic franchise is currently pacing as the network's No. 2 biggest series across platforms behind only The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Bravo revealed in a press release.
Two more shows are also being renewed for second seasons: The Valley: Persian Style and Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.
Below Deck Down Under will be back for a fifth season, and Married to Medicine will return with Season 13.
Southern Charm is being renewed for a twelfth season, and Summer House has been picked up for Season 11.
"Summer House Season 10 is currently pacing to become the series' most watched season ever, marking its fifth consecutive season of growth," the network shared.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will be back with Season 7, and Top Chef is being renewed for its 24th season.
"Top Chef Season 23 is up [nearly 70 percent] on Peacock and is on track to become the franchise's most-watched season since 2021," Bravo said.