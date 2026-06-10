Bravo to air surprise 'Summer House: The Aftermath' bonus episode
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/10/2026
Summer House drama apparently didn't end when cameras stopped rolling after the three-part cast reunion.
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Following the explosive conclusion of the show's three-part Season 10 reunion, Bravo announced it will be airing a bonus episode titled Summer House: The Aftermath.
Summer House: The Aftermath promises even more emotional confrontations, relationship fallout, and lingering questions from the cast's eventful season.
Bravo surprised fans following Part 3 of the Summer House Season 10 reunion on Tuesday, June 9 by revealing there will be an extra episode featuring additional conversations filmed after the reunion wrapped filming in late April.
A teaser released by Bravo reveals that the special will include one-on-one sitdowns between West Wilson and Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard, and Ciara Miller and Meija Moreno as the cast continues to unpack recent relationship drama.
The bonus episode comes after West, 31, and Amanda, 34, shocked fans by revealing their romance in late March.
The couple confirmed their previously private relationship less than two months after Amanda and Kyle had announced their January split following four years of marriage.
In the preview clip, Lindsay confronts Amanda with rumors surrounding her relationship with West.
Lindsay claims she heard that Amanda was "the one obsessed with him," prompting Amanda to clap back, "That's such f-cking bullsh-t."
Lindsay then argues, "This is exactly my f-cking point, Amanda."
Amanda subsequently cries, saying she feels "really f-ck-ng stupid."
"To be honest," Lindsay chimes in, "you should feel stupid, he's got to go."
Elsewhere in the teaser, West opens up to Kyle about his feelings for Amanda.
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After West admits he "loves" Amanda -- and has for a "very, very long time" -- Kyle tells West that he owes Meija an apology.
The preview then shifts to a conversation between Meija and Ciara, where Meija reveals that West contacted her following the reunion.
"After the reunion, he texted me, 'You win,'" Meija says.
Bravo has not revealed whether any additional cast members will appear in The Aftermath, leaving fans to speculate about what other unresolved issues may surface.
Summer House: The Aftermath is set to air Tuesday, June 16 at 8PM ET on Bravo and will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.
Ciara was recently announced as one of the celebrities competing on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars this fall, and she's also set to co-host Love Island USA Aftersun with Tefi Pessoa.