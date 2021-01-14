Braunwyn Windham-Burke says she's "fine" with her husband, Sean Burke, dating.

The television personality discussed her relationship with Burke during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following her coming out as gay.

Windham-Burke, who is dating a woman named Kris, clarified her recent remark in an Instagram Q&A that she would be "heartbroken" if Burke moved on.

"The question was if he fell in love and started a new life with someone, not if he dated. If he dates someone, I'm fine with it," she said.

Windham-Burke said she would be heartbroken if Burke were to fall in love with someone else.

"If he falls in love and starts a new life and gets remarried, yeah, I'd definitely be heartbroken," the star said. "We've been together for almost 26 years, since we were teenagers. He's my family."

"Not to say I don't want him happy and I don't support him. I do, I do," she added.

Windham-Burke and Burke married in 2000 and have seven children. Windham-Burke came out in December and said she and Burke plan on staying married and raising their kids together.

On WWHL, Windham-Burke said her older kids have met her girlfriend and are "rolling" with the changes to her marriage.

"The younger kids don't really know that anything has changed," she added.

Windham-Burke also addressed her RHOC co-stars dismissing and doubting her sobriety.

"When someone says to you, 'I'm an alcoholic and I'm trying to be sober,' there's only one response and that's, 'How can I help?'" she said. "For people with such a large platform to be so cruel and unkind about this was really, really shocking."

Emily Simpson shared her doubts about Windham-Burke's sobriety on WWHL last week.