Braunwyn Windham-Burke's husband appears in 'Real Housewives' reunion
UPI News Service, 01/14/2021
Bravo announced that the Season 15 cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County will participate in a reunion special. Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas are confirmed.
The Real Housewives cast filmed the reunion in person, sitting six feet apart to maintain social distance. Andy Cohen hosts the reunion.
A lot has happened since the cast filmed Season 15 -- Windham-Burke came out as gay in December and Dodd took heat for comments she made about COVID-19.
Cohen questions Dodd about her comment that "COVID was a way of thinning the herd" in Part 1 of the reunion. Dodd replies, "It wasn't meant to hurt people."
Storms Beader also confronts Windham-Burke about a comment she made about Storms Beaders' daughter when she was only 14. Storms Beader also gets defensive when confronted by Kirschenheiter and Vargas.
Part 2 follows up Windham-Burke re-evaluating her past attitude towards Storms Beader's daughter. Also expect Cohen to ask Dodd about her social media comments and Vargas about her experience in a cult. Sean Burke also appears with Windham-Burke to for an update post Windham-Burke's coming out.
"Reunion, Part 1" airs Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. EST and PST. "Reunion, Part 2" airs Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. EST and PST.
