Brandy and Monica recreated the intro to "The Boy is Mine" in a new TikTok video.

Brandy, 42, and Monica, 40, revisited the hit song in a video Thursday, more than 20 years after the duet's release.

In the video, which Brandy also posted on Instagram, Brandy and Monica appear together via split screen. Brandy wears a black hat and turtleneck, while Monica sports a monogramed white robe.

Brandy and Monica then lip sync the intro to "The Boy is Mine," a song which sees the pair face off over the same man.

"#duet with @mondeenise love you Mo," Brandy wrote on TikTok. "This was fun. #theboyismine."

"The Boy is Mine" was originally released in 1998. The song appears on Brandy's album Never Say Never and Monica's album The Boy is Mine.

Brandy and Monica previously reunited in August for the web series Verzuz. Ahead of the episode, the pair reflected in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on how fans and the media perpetuated a real-life feud between them.

"It was not something that I would say was anyone's fault," Monica said. "We all added to it and after a while it became real."

"[I don't like] the idea of our issues overshadowing how great of a song it really was and how much of a blessing it was for both of us to be a part of it," she added.

Brandy last released the album B7 in July, while Monica released Code Red in 2015.