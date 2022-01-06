Brandy reminisced on her 1997 Cinderella film that also starred Whitney Houston while appearing on Good Morning America on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

GMA's Michael Strahan mentioned how the film is entering into its 25th anniversary and asked Brandy what it meant to her to be the first Black Cinderella.

"It meant everything to me for young girls to be able to see themselves, that look like me. I thought that was so powerful that Whitney invited me to be a part of something so historical," Brandy said.

Brandy said it was her dream to meet Whitney Houston as a child and that she learned so much from her, calling it life changing. Brandy had also begged Houston to play the part of the Fairy Godmother.

"I'm still not over it. She's like my angel," she continued about her experience with Houston.

Brandy currently stars in ABC's Queens and also discussed her experience rapping against Eve on the series. Brandy also performed a freestyle on GMA.