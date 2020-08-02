Singer and actress Brandy is celebrating the success of her latest album, B7, on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No. 1 R&B Album on @applemusic and @itunes thank you so much. I'm forever grateful to my fans and supporters for your patience. I hope you enjoy every song and understand my journey. #B7 out now!" Brandy captioned Saturday's screen shot of the digital album chart.

Released on Friday, the album is the 41-year-old artist's first in eight years.

The 15-track record includes collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Daniel Caesar and her daughter, Sy'rai.

"I put everything I could into this project. It was so freeing for me, because I did get a chance to really dig in and write from my heart of hearts," Brandy told Rolling Stone about the project. "I was able to really get a lot of things off of my chest, really use music as a way to escape and heal."

Brandy's beloved 1990s sitcom, Moesha, became available on Netflix this weekend.