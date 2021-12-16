Brandon Jones has revealed his reasoning for interrupting The Bachelorette star Michelle Young's Rose Ceremony before she was about to choose her Final 2 bachelors.

During Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette's eighteenth season, Brandon asked to speak to Michelle in private just as she was about to hand out her first rose following overnight Fantasy Suite dates.

Brandon offered Michelle some sweet and comforting words, which made her other two bachelors -- Nayte Olukoya and Joe Coleman -- as well as home viewers a little skeptical of his intentions.

Fans have been wondering if it was a sneaky last-ditch effort on Brandon's part to secure one of Michelle's two roses, but according to Brandon, that absolutely wasn't the case.

Brandon took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of himself embracing Michelle, who clearly had tears in her eyes.

"If you look at Michelle, this is the exact reason I pulled her aside last night," Brandon, 27, captioned the image.

"Letting someone you love go is one of the hardest pains to go through in life. And to know she would have to go through it alone tore me apart inside."

Brandon went on to reveal what exactly he was thinking when he decided to request an intimate moment with The Bachelorette star.

"I pulled her aside before the Rose Ceremony to let her know she is not alone," Brandon insisted.

"That no matter the outcome, her happiness comes first. Her mental health and well being comes first. Ultimately, that she comes first."

Brandon noted "there is a bigger picture than just getting a rose" when looking for love on the ABC reality dating series.

"We are all people at the end of the day and in the end, we all need somebody there for us in these life changing decisions," the traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR, elaborated.

"I wasn't there for a rose at that point, I was there for my best friend."

Brandon received support from several of his The Bachelorette buddies, including Clayton Echard, who will be starring on The Bachelor's 26th season when it premieres in January 2022 on ABC.

"This is one more of countless examples that separates you from the rest!" Clayton wrote on Brandon's post. "You're a true role model for how men should treat women! Proud of you, brother!"

Will Urena and Leroy Arthur also complimented Brandon on his treatment of Michelle.

"Well said my guy! Way to speak from your heart," Will wrote.

And Leroy commented, "The Brandon we know and love."

On Tuesday's episode, Brandon reminded Michelle before the Rose Ceremony that she was -- and would continue to be -- his priority.

"Michelle, when I told you that I put you first, I put you first. When I told you that I love you, and when I told you were truly becoming my best friend, I truly mean that I will be here for you, regardless of what happens to me," Brandon told Michelle, who was crying.

"Today might be my last day, but I just wanted to at least look you in the eye and just make sure that the woman I love more than anything is okay."

After the emotional conversation, Michelle handed out a rose to Nayte and then Brandon, which resulted in Joe's elimination.

Michelle apparently had a very difficult time letting Joe go since she admitted to being in love with all three men.

"I am in shock. I am in a pretty big shock right now," Joe confessed in his final words, wiping tears out of his eyes. "I didn't see that coming. I really thought she was my person."

As Michelle was shown nearly falling to her knees and sobbing in her hands after dumping Joe, he told the camera, "I'm wondering what Brandon said. I really have no idea. I have no idea. You open your whole heart and then this happens."

Joe wasn't sure if what Brandon had said changed Michelle's mind.

Joe, who had pictured buying a house with Michelle in Minnesota and marrying her and raising a family together, added, "It's a kick to the gut for sure. I just want to go home."

The Bachelorette's Season 18 finale is set to air on Tuesday, December 21 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

