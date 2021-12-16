During Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette's eighteenth season, Brandon asked to speak to Michelle in private just as she was about to hand out her first rose following overnight Fantasy Suite dates.
"Michelle, when I told you that I put you first, I put you first. When I told you that I love you, and when I told you were truly becoming my best friend, I truly mean that I will be here for you, regardless of what happens to me," Brandon told Michelle, who was crying.
"Today might be my last day, but I just wanted to at least look you in the eye and just make sure that the woman I love more than anything is okay."
After the emotional conversation, Michelle handed out a rose to Nayte and then Brandon, which resulted in Joe's elimination.
Michelle apparently had a very difficult time letting Joe go since she admitted to being in love with all three men.
"I am in shock. I am in a pretty big shock right now," Joe confessed in his final words, wiping tears out of his eyes. "I didn't see that coming. I really thought she was my person."
As Michelle was shown nearly falling to her knees and sobbing in her hands after dumping Joe, he told the camera, "I'm wondering what Brandon said. I really have no idea. I have no idea. You open your whole heart and then this happens."
Joe wasn't sure if what Brandon had said changed Michelle's mind.