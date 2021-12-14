Brandon Jones is one of Michelle Young's Final 3 bachelors on The Bachelorette's eighteenth season.

Brandon J. is a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR.

Michelle said no matter what she and Brandon did together, they were able to laugh and have fun. She could envision him being her best friend in life, which is incredibly important to her when looking for her future husband and soul mate.

Michelle told the cameras, "Brandon's heart is in this, and without a question, he would be there for me."

After Michelle met Brandon's parents and brother Noah, their connection deepened.

"With him, there's just a little piece or a little spark that's just different," Michelle told Noah.

"Do you think you can see yourself with my brother for the rest of your life?" Noah asked.

"I can 100 percent be honest with you and sit here and say, 'Yes,'" Michelle replied.

And Brandon told his family, "This is the woman I've been waiting for."

Michelle could tell how wonderful her family would get along with Brandon's loved ones, and she felt an "overwhelming" sense of being welcomed and supported.

Michelle therefore shared with Brandon, "It is very clear to me that I am falling for you," and Brandon said he wanted to end up with Michelle "more than anything in this entire world."

Until viewers can watch Michelle and Brandon potentially fall in love on The Bachelorette, let's learn a little bit about this smooth-talking bachelor right now!

Below is a list of twelve facts Reality TV World has compiled about Brandon Jones.

Brandon Jones says he's ready to find his future wife


Although Brandon is only 26 years old now, ABC says he "knows exactly what he wants in life" and is "very serious about finding The One."

ABC also shared of the bachelor that he is "kind and confident."


The Bachelorette suitor is a self-proclaimed basketball fiend


Brandon and Michelle will definitely have a love for basketball in common, and Brandon J. looks forward to maybe playing a little one-on-one with the Bachelorette.

Brandon even has a Christmas basketball tradition with his best friend, who once traveled all the way from the UK to uphold their holiday-game tradition.


Brandon hopes to find a passionate woman to match his passion


Brandon says he's looking for a wife with a personality that can keep up with his.

Brandon wants someone who has goals and the focus to achieve them. He doesn't want to be with someone who is still figuring herself out, and he hopes to find someone who can be his best friend and teammate for the rest of their lives.

Brandon has dabbled in different careers and once worked for Nike


Brandon currently works as a vendor staffing specialist at PeaceHealth, a position he started in September 2020.

Prior to his job as a recruiter, Brandon was a talent acquisition coordinator for Nike from January 2020 to June 2020 in Beaverton, OR.

Brandon also held down jobs several years ago as an onsite manager and recruiter for Nike AirMI as well as a social media manager for Riverdale Landscape and a management trainee for Enterprise Rent-A-Car.


The Bachelorette bachelor's best friend has four legs


Brandon has a cute dog named Mac, and he posted a slideshow with his black-and-white pup on November 5.

In 2017, Brandon wrote on Instagram, "Super Bowl Sunday I was given the opportunity to take home this little guy and became a Dad. Everyone meet Little Mac!.. my new baby."

Brandon is dad to a little black-and-white dog named Mac who wears sweaters, has his own little basketball, and drinks milkshakes.

Brandon stuck close to home for college


Brandon first attended college at Portland Community College, where he studied entrepreneurship from 2012-2014.

Brandon then transferred to Western Oregon University in Monmouth, OR, in 2014, where he received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management in 2017. He also minored in Entrepreneurship.


The suitor claims he's ready to settle down and start a family


Brandon took on a lot of responsibility when he was younger, as he essentially raised his brother because his parents were always gone working.

Until he can have a kid of his own, Brandon spoils his nephew, who is also his godson, and believes he's the favorite uncle.

Brandon says he's a good listener and communicator as well as comfortable in a leadership position, which would make for a good husband and father. He also apparently thrives when helping others in his personal and professional life.


Brandon prides himself on being a fun-loving guy


Brandon tries to live life to the fullest. He once hopped on stage during a Lil Wayne and Drake concert, and he loves the comedic show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

If Brandon was asked to describe himself in only three words, he would actually choose "fun" as well as truthful and caring.

Brandon wrote in his LinkedIn that he's self-motivates and believes in treating others with respect as well as motivating them.


The Bachelorette suitor was a late bloomer in life


Brandon was only 5'2" in his first couple years of high school and also had braces for years.

Brandon attended a predominantly white high school and explained how he struggled to fit in and felt like he had to choose "a side," meaning hanging with the white or Black kids.

The bachelor said his parents had advised him to just be himself and try to be comfortable in his own skin, and Brandon J. did just that.

Brandon has gushed about Michelle being a "queen" on Instagram


The bachelor may have made it very far on Michelle's The Bachelorette season because his recent posts on Instagram suggest he's crazy about her.

In late November, Brandon posted a photo of Michelle giving him a birthday cake and he captioned it, "Didn't need to make a wish. Everything I could ever ask for is right here, smiling back at me."

And earlier in the month, he uploaded an image of Michelle giving him a rose at a Rose Ceremony.

"I promise to never again make you feel unseen," Brandon wrote alongside the image, referring to the group date in which Michelle had felt ignored and somewhat neglected by her bachelors.


Brandon calls how he was cast on The Bachelorette "a wild story"


On a late November episode of the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast hosted by Joe Amabile, Tia Booth, and Natasha Parker, Brandon explained how he ended up on Michelle's season of The Bachelorette.

"I've only seen one season, and that was Matt James' season. And so I was told while watching, 'Hey, you've got to pick your favorite and see if she goes to the end.' So I was like, 'Okay, my favorite is Michelle -- basketball player, cutie, and everything like that,'" Brandon explained.

Brandon said producers cast him as they were closing casting and he was "the last one to be on the show."

Once Michelle was selected to be The Bachelorette star, Brandon's roommate urged him to sign up.

"I looked at him and I said, 'No,'" Brandon recalled. "And then three days go by and he comes back to me and goes, 'No, really. I filled out most of [the application]. Just put a couple of pictures in it and send it.'"

Brandon said his roommate believed in him when he didn't even believe in himself.

"I was like, 'Okay, I look like I'm 17 years old, first off. There's no way!'" Brandon said.

Thinking he and Michelle might have a lot in common, Brandon finally signed up and got on the show "in a blink of an eye." Brandon received the phone call from producers while he was at the gym.

"They were like, 'You've got to get everything packed up.' And I was like, 'Wait, I'm on the show?! And they were like, 'Yeah, did no one tell you? You're the last one!' And I was like, 'Okay! I'm going to have to get some clothes!' I was so excited," Brandon shared.

Why Brandon asked Michelle's parents for permission to propose so early


During a one-on-one date on The Bachelorette, Michelle took Brandon to her childhood home in Minneapolis, MN, and Brandon got to meet her parents, LaVonne and Ephraim Young, unexpectedly.

Brandon therefore jumped at the chance to have a heart-to-heart with Michelle's parents in which he asked for their daughter's hand in marriage, before hometown dates even filmed.

"That's just kind of me," Brandon explained during a late November episode of "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" hosted by Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and Tia Booth.

"I was so invested in Michelle, and I realized, 'I don't know where I'm going to be in this process. I don't know her feelings for the other guys or their connection,' and so I realized this was an opportunity I wasn't going to let go."

Brandon went on to describe himself as a traditional man in relationships.

"Being an old soul that I am, my parents were, like hands down, 'Always ask the parents for one's hand in marriage. Always. It's just a respect thing.'"

Brandon gushed about LaVonne and Ephraim and said, "These are the people who raised that amazing woman, and so, I was like, 'Hey, when am I going to get another chance?'"

Brandon therefore confirmed his move to seek permission to get engaged to Michelle was "a little off script."

"[The producers] called it, 'Brandon's going rogue,'" Brandon revealed on the podcast.

He recalled of the intimate conversation, "That's just me... I told Michelle, 'Hey, do you think I can talk to your parents?' And she was like, 'Okay, bye.' And so I talked to them."

Brandon called the whole date with Michelle "very special."

