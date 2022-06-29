Brandi Glanville is sharing her biggest regret from her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 49-year-old television personality said on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she regrets how she handled the drama with her former RHOBH co-star Denise Richards

Richards left RHOBH prior to Part 2 of the Season 10 reunion amid fallout over her alleged affair with Glanville.

On WWHL, Glanville said she wishes she would have spoken to Glanville privately instead of telling their cast mates about the reported affair.

"I think that just saying anything about Denise to other people," Glanville said. "I wish I would have waited until she arrived at some part and spoken to her directly, because I still haven't -- we haven't resolved anything."

"I didn't really want to say it, then she stopped showing up," she added. "I would have loved to have a conversation."

Glanville previously said on WWHL in September 2020 that it is unrealistic for Richards to keep certain aspects of her life private on reality TV.

"I believe that's what she ultimately wants, but you're on a reality show. Everything that is your life will be shared. All of the skeletons will come out," Glanville said at the time.