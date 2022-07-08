Sony Pictures Classics released the trailer for The Return of Tanya Tucker on Friday. The documentary follows singer Brandi Carlile's efforts to help Tucker make a comeback.

Carlile wrote and produced Tucker's 2019 album While I'm Livin'. In the documentary, Carlile says she has been a Tucker fan since she was 8 years old herself.

"Tanya's voice is in all of us who sing country music and it's time for us to do an about face and recognize that," Carlile says. "I want this record to be a renaissance period in her life."

The Return of Tanya Tucker premiered at this year's South by Southwest festival. Sony Pictures Classic picked up distribution rights there.

In the film, Carlile encourages Tucker to try new sounds.

"To be able to leave behind something, and I guess music is the give I have," Tucker says.

Sony Pictures Classics will release The Return of Tanya Tucker in theaters this fall. Kathyln Horan directed the film.