Brandi Carlile is back with a new music video.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter released a video Wednesday for the song "Right on Time."

The "Right on Time" video is directed by Friends actress Courteney Cox. In the video, Carlile is seen performing before leaving the stage and running outside into nature.

"Right on Time" appears on Carlile's forthcoming seventh studio album, In These Silent Days. Carlile shared cover art and a release date, Oct. 1, for the album Wednesday on Instagram.

"Today's the day... 'In These Silent Days' album available October 1," she captioned the post.

Carlile said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she reached out to Cox after seeing the actress' cover of her song "The Joke," which Cox posted on Instagram in February 2020.

"It was just great," Carlile said of Cox's cover. "Courteney's a badass piano player. So we met on Instagram and bonded over piano music."

Carlile and Cox kept in touch during the COVID-19 pandemic and met in person this spring.

"You invited me over and we became totally fast friends, soulmate type pals for life because we actually have a lot in common," Carlile said.

Carlile said "Right on Time" speaks to the "silent days" of the past months and everything the "global community" has been through.

"In these silent days and this time that's been imposed on us spiritually as a global community, really significant things have happened ... and there's something really human about the obstacles that we've put in front of ourselves, and then deciding to just somehow explode through it and say, 'maybe I didn't come out of this right, maybe I didn't handle this the right way, maybe it wasn't right, but something had to happen -- so it was right on time," she said.

In These Silent Days will be Carlile's first solo album since By the Way, I Forgive You, released in 2018. She also performs with Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires as The Highwomen, who released their debut album in 2019.