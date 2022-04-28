The 40-year-old singer said in a video Wednesday that she tested positive for the virus and will miss her performance at Stagecoach Festival.
"It finally happened. I have the COVID, so I won't be able to come to Stagecoach. It's horrible," Carlile said.
"I'm a few days in and I have a chest infection, but I think I turned a corner today and I'm starting to feel a little bit better," she added. "I just wanted to let everybody know that I'm devastated to be missing you and I hope that you have a wonderful time out there with all my friends."
