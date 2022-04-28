Brandi Carlile has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 40-year-old singer said in a video Wednesday that she tested positive for the virus and will miss her performance at Stagecoach Festival.

"It finally happened. I have the COVID, so I won't be able to come to Stagecoach. It's horrible," Carlile said.

"I'm a few days in and I have a chest infection, but I think I turned a corner today and I'm starting to feel a little bit better," she added. "I just wanted to let everybody know that I'm devastated to be missing you and I hope that you have a wonderful time out there with all my friends."

Carlile was to perform Friday at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif. Friday's lineup still includes Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Midland, Tanya Tucker and other artists.

Stagecoach Festival was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carlile released her seventh studio album, In These Silent Days, in October. The album features the singles "Right on Time" and "Broken Horses."

Carlile will launch her Beyond These Silent Days tour in support of the album June 11 in George, Wash.