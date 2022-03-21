The Recording Academy's MusiCares will be hosting a new virtual fundraiser on March 30 that will feature new recorded performances from Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and more.

Recorded performances from K.D. Lang, Shawn Colvin, Jesse & Joy, Gian Marco, Dante Spinetta, Fantastic Negrito, Amythyst Kiah, Morgxn, Fitz of Fitz and The Tantrums, Zach Person and Emily Wolfe will also be featured.

The virtual fundraiser, titled MusiCares: Music on a Mission, will additionally include a 2017 performance by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers when the late Petty was honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

Tickets to view the event through concert livestream platform Mandolin will cost $25. The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

The show will celebrate the career of MusiCares Person of the Year 2022 Joni Mitchell and showcase members of the music community who have been helped by MusiCares.

Proceeds from the show will benefit those in need in the music community. Music on a Mission was first held in March 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.