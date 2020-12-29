Braison Cyrus, wife Stella McBride Cyrus expecting first child
UPI News Service, 12/29/2020
Braison Cyrus, Miley Cyrus' younger brother, and his wife Stella McBride Cyrus, are expecting their first child together.
The couple made the announcement on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of themselves holding up ultrasound images.
"Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I are expecting our first child. This is our son and he's due in June. Love this little dude so much already," Braison Cyrus said.
"2020 has been a difficult year to say the least, but it has also brought me the greatest gift of my life! I cannot wait to meet our baby boy this summer and watch him spread light and happiness to those around him. You're going to be the best day dad ever @braisonccyrus," Stella McBride Cyrus said on her Instagram page.
Braison Cyrus and his wife celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in November. Braison Cyrus is a musician and has starred in 2016 film Heels.
Miley Cyrus recently released her new album titled Plastic Hearts, which contains the singles "Midnight Sky" and "Prisoner."
