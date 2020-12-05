The Brady Bunch alum Maureen McCormick is to host the new home-renovation series Frozen in Time for soon-to-launch discovery+, the streaming service announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCormick will team up with interior designer Dan Vickery to "overhaul Southern California homes that are stuck in a design time warp," a news release said Friday.

"Dan will bring the structures up-to-date, while Maureen will source beautiful decade-specific pieces that give the tired homes a refreshed look. Each stunning design will preserve the best of the past with a wink to the original era, providing families with the stylish, functional spaces they need."

No debut date has been announced for the show, but discovery+ is scheduled to launch Jan. 4.

McCormick reunited with her Brady Bunch castmates in the HGTV home-makeover show Brady Renovation last year.

The actors worked with experts to make the inside of a house used for exteriors on The Brady Bunch look like the faux interior that was created in a film studio.

The Brady Bunch -- a comedy about a blended family with six kids -- initially aired 1969-74 and remains popular in reruns. The original show was also followed by several TV movies, reunion specials and spinoffs.