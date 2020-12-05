'Brady Bunch' alum Maureen McCormick to star in new discovery+ series
UPI News Service, 12/05/2020
The Brady Bunch alum Maureen McCormick is to host the new home-renovation series Frozen in Time for soon-to-launch discovery+, the streaming service announced.
ADVERTISEMENT
McCormick will team up with interior designer Dan Vickery to "overhaul Southern California homes that are stuck in a design time warp," a news release said Friday.
"Dan will bring the structures up-to-date, while Maureen will source beautiful decade-specific pieces that give the tired homes a refreshed look. Each stunning design will preserve the best of the past with a wink to the original era, providing families with the stylish, functional spaces they need."
No debut date has been announced for the show, but discovery+ is scheduled to launch Jan. 4.
McCormick reunited with her Brady Bunch castmates in the HGTV home-makeover show Brady Renovation last year.
The actors worked with experts to make the inside of a house used for exteriors on The Brady Bunch look like the faux interior that was created in a film studio.
The Brady Bunch -- a comedy about a blended family with six kids -- initially aired 1969-74 and remains popular in reruns. The original show was also followed by several TV movies, reunion specials and spinoffs.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.