Brad Pitt walked back his recent comments about his retirement while attending the Los Angeles premiere of his film Bullet Train.

The 58-year-old actor attended the event Monday at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood.

In the August issue of GQ, Pitt had said he considers himself on his "last leg" and in the "last semester or trimester" of his career.

The actor clarified his remarks in an interview with Deadline on the red carpet.

"No, I mean... I really have to work on my phrasing," Pitt said.

"I was just saying, 'I'm past middle age and I want to be specific about how I spend those last things however they may be,'" he added.

Pitt stars with Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada and Michael Shannon in Bullet Train, which opens in theaters Friday.

The film is based on Japanese author KÅtarÅ Isaka's novel Maria Beetle, which follows a group of assassins as they attempt to complete interconnected missions on a Japanese bullet train.

At the premiere, Pitt also praised Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, his 16-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie . Pitt referenced a recent video featuring Shiloh dancing to Doja Cat's "Vegas."

"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," Pitt said of Shiloh's love of dance, adding that she's "very beautiful."

"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he added.

Pitt and Jolie have five other children, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. Jolie announced in a post Sunday that Zahara will attend Spelman College in the fall.