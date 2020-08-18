Comedian Dane Cook will host the charity event titled Feelin' A Live: Fast Times At Ridgemont High. The virtual live table read is now slated to air on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET to not conflict with Thursday's Democratic National Convention. It will stream on Facebook.comCOREResponse or TikTok.com/COREResponse.
The event will benefit CORE's COVID-19 relief efforts and the REFORM alliance, focused on protecting the prison population from COVID-19, along with passing laws to reform the criminal justice system.
Penn, now 59, played Jeff Spicoli in the teen dramedy written by Cameron Crowe and directed by Amy Heckerling, but someone else will play that role in the live reading.
