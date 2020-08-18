Actor Brad Pitt and talk-show Jimmy Kimmel will join a live virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts, Sean Penn's non-profit has announced.

The non-profit, CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort, announced on Facebook and on Instagram that Pitt and Kimmel will participate in the reading of the 1982 film, along with Penn.

They will join previously announced celebrities in the reading, including Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LeBeouf and Henry Golding.

Comedian Dane Cook will host the charity event titled Feelin' A Live: Fast Times At Ridgemont High. The virtual live table read is now slated to air on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET to not conflict with Thursday's Democratic National Convention. It will stream on Facebook.comCOREResponse or TikTok.com/COREResponse.

The event will benefit CORE's COVID-19 relief efforts and the REFORM alliance, focused on protecting the prison population from COVID-19, along with passing laws to reform the criminal justice system.

Penn, now 59, played Jeff Spicoli in the teen dramedy written by Cameron Crowe and directed by Amy Heckerling , but someone else will play that role in the live reading.

"I'm very confident in the new guy," Penn said.