Brad Paisley is back with a new single.

The 47-year-old country music singer released the song "No I in Beer" on Tuesday.

"We're all in this together / To me it's all so clear / Drinkin' oughta be a team effort / There is no 'I' in beer," Paisley sings.

The promo art for "No I in Beer" shows two people cheers-ing through their phones. Paisley said he and Kelly Lovelace wrote the song in 2018 but released it now to promote solidarity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If we've ever felt unified as Americans, as citizens of the world, it's in the fact that nobody loves what we're going through, but everybody's willing to do what we have to do. One of those things is, let's be a team," Paisley said in a statement.

"No I in Beer" is Paisley's first song of 2020. The singer released his 11th studio album, Love and War, in 2017, and the single "Alive Right Now" featuring Addie Pratt in December.

Paisley has been performing for fans on Instagram Live during the pandemic. He performed a cover of Dallas Holm's song "Rise Again" Sunday on Easter.

Paisley is slated to begin his 2020 world tour May 15 in Concord, Calif.