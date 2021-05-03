Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to co-headline the 2021 Concert for Legends, which wraps up the 2021 Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

The event will take place on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. EDT through the official Football Hall of Fame website.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will consist of original member Gary Rossington, who will be joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark 'Sparky' Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase.

"We are excited for not one, but two music icons honoring and performing in the 2021 Concert of Legends Presented by Ford. They join Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Kid Rock, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons as the great artists who have brought their talents to center stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is quickly becoming a 'must' tour stop and fan-favorite music venue," George Veras, chief operating officer and executive producer at the Football Hall of Fame said in a statement.