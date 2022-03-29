Brad Paisley is going on tour in 2022.

The 49-year-old country music singer announced a new world tour Tuesday on Instagram.

Paisley will kick off the tour May 27 in Uncasville, Conn., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 8 in Auckland, New Zealand. Tickets go on sale April 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack will join Paisley as special guests.

"Excited to hit the road this summer..." Paisley wrote on Instagram.

Paisley released his 11th studio album, Love and War, in April 2017 and has since released the singles "Bucked Off," "My Miracle," "No I in Beer," "Freedom was a Highway" with Jimmie Allen and "City of Music."

Here's the full list of North American dates for Paisley's world tour:

May 27 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 29 - Windsor, Ontario, at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

June 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 3 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Waterfront Music Pavilion

June 4 - Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 10 - Simpsonville, S.C., at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park X

June 11 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Va. Beach X

June 24 - Greeley, Colo., at Greeley Independence Stampede - Island Grove Regional Park

June 25 - Fort Hall, Idaho, at Shoshonne-Bannock Hotel Casino

June 26 - Airway Heights, Wash., at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug. 12 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Sandia Resort Casino - Sandia Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Tucson, Ariz., at Ava Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 - Murphys, Calif., Ironstone Amphitheatre X

Aug. 19 - Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre X

Aug. 20 - Temecula, Calif., at Pechanga Resort Casino - Pechanga Summit X

Aug. 24 - Put In Bay, Ohio, at Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival

Aug. 25 - Syracuse, N.Y., St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview XX

Aug. 26 - Niagara Falls, Ontario, at Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre

Sept. 17 - McHenry, Ill., at Splash Into Country - Rise Up McHenry