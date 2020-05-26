A 13-year-old boy has become the youngest person to ever graduate from a California college after earning four associate's degrees in two years.

Jack Rico, 13, who enrolled at Fullerton College at age 11, is set to graduate Wednesday in a special drive-by celebration in La Mirada after the traditional graduation ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fullerton College said the teenager is the youngest-ever graduate from the school.

Rico, who accumulated four associate's degrees from the school, is now headed to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship.

The boy said he is planning to pursue a bachelor's degree in history, but he does not expect that to be the end of his education.

"I'm 13, so I don't want to rush everything," he told KABC-TV. "I'm still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That's what I love to do."