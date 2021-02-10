Boxer Oscar De La Hoya -- disguised as a zebra -- was eliminated from The Masked Dancer on Fox Wednesday night.

"So sad to see the eliminated dancer go. Thank you for watching along with me...you're not going to want to miss the 2 hour season finale of #TheMaskedDancer on @FOXTV next week," Abdul tweeted after the episode aired.

Previously eliminated celebrities include singer-songwriters Jordin Sparks and Brian McKnight, Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino, activist/author Elizabeth Smart, rapper/actor Ice-T and TV personality Bill Nye the Science Guy.

Jeong is also a judge on The Masked Singer.