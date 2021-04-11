Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang played the personification of the iceberg the Titanic hit in a "Weekend Update" interview with Colin Jost.

Yang wore silvery white face makeup, an icy looking hat, white jacket with rhinestone studs and a light blue turtleneck for the sketch.

He became defensive when Jost repeatedly wanted to discuss the sinking of the passenger ship that resulted in the deaths of about 1,500 people on April 14, 1912.

"First of all, you came to where I live and you hit me," the iceberg said into the camera.

"It was midnight. I was chilling, then I hear this Irish cacophony behind me," he added. "And before I turn around and ask, 'What?,' half my ass is gone, which was my best feature! I am literally injured, but all anyone cares about is that 40 or 50 people died or whatever."

When Jost reminded him there was a considerable higher number of casualties, his guest implored, "Why are you attacking me?"

The iceberg instead wanted to discuss his new album -- a "hyper-pop, EDM, new disco fantasia" -- called Music.

"You said you would be my Oprah, Colin," the iceberg said, to which, Jost replied with a laugh, "I never said that."

"Someone did!" the iceberg insisted, going on to blame the ocean and the White Star Line shipping company for the catastrophe.