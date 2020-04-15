Botched star Paul Nassif and his wife, Brittany Nassif, are expecting their first child together.

The 57-year-old plastic surgeon and television personality announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that he and Brittany Nassif, 29, are having a baby.

Nassif already has three sons, Gavin, 17, and twins Colin and Christian, 14, with his ex-wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof.

Nassif shared news of Brittany Nassif's pregnancy alongside a photo of a sonogram. He said his wife is due to give birth in October.

"I'm so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypatakos and I are bringing a new life into this world... October can't come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it's going to be a surprise for me!" Nassif captioned the post.

"All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up," he said. "There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it's my baby."

Fellow plastic surgeons Dr. Babak Azizzadeh and Ashkan Ghavami, and Courtney Lopez, the wife of actor and television personality Mario Lopez, were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Wow!!! Congrats brother and @brittanypattakos," Azizzadeh wrote.

"Whoa Paul! Congrats," Ghavami said.

Nassif and Brittany Nassif married at a wedding in Greece in October. The couple celebrated six months of marriage together on Instagram in March.

"Happy Anniversary to my best friend and partner @brittanypatakos... I can't believe it's already been 6 months! I'm so happy I get to spend the rest of my life with you," Nassif wrote.

"6 months ago I married my best friend! Happy 6 month anniversary my baby!" Brittany Nassif said.

Nassif appeared with Maloof in the first three seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. He has co-hosted Botched, an E! reality series about plastic surgeries gone wrong, with Terry Dubrow since 2014.