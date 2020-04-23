Botched star Paul Nassif has a baby girl on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 57-year-old plastic surgeon and television personality is expecting a daughter with his wife, Brittany Nassif, 29.

Nassif and his wife announced the sex of their unborn child Wednesday on Instagram. Nassif shared a video of himself hitting a golf ball filled with pink powder.

"It's a girl!! My heart is racing! This is truly one of the best days of my life... I can't wait to meet you, my baby girl!" he captioned the post. "Thoughts on baby names now that we know it's a girl?! #GenderReveal #GirlDad."

Nassif already has three sons, Gavin, 17, and twins Colin and Christian, 14, with his ex-wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof. Nassif and Brittany Nassif announced their baby's sex to family and friends via Zoom.

"Such a fun zoom reveal party," Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Faye Resnick wrote in the comments of Nassif's post. "We're all so excited and happy for you, Brittany and the Boys.

"Ahhh sooo sweet! Congrats! Being a girl Dad is awesome," Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi added.

"This was SO fun! Thanks for including us!!! We love you all! Congrats!" Heather Dubrow, Real Housewives of Orange County alum and the wife of Nassif's partner Terry Dubrow, said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Nassif and Brittany Nassif married in October and announced last week that they are expecting. Brittany Nassif is due to give birth in October.

"I'm so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypatakos and I are bringing a new life into this world... October can't come soon enough," Nassif wrote on Instagram.

"All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up," he said. "There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it's my baby."

Nassif appeared with Maloof in the first three seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. He has co-hosted Botched, an E! series about plastic surgeries gone wrong, with Terry Dubrow since 2014.