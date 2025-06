Instagram / Rob Mariano

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/24/2025



fan-favorite Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano has revealed a hilarious behind-the-scenes story that got him "heavily reprimanded" by show producers.Rob publicly posted a personalized cameo video for a fan in which he was asked to share one of his "funny moments" since he's played the game a handful of times over the years.In the video, Rob retrieved a memory from 15 years ago, when he and fellow castaway Tyson Apostol had competed on : Heroes vs. Villains, which was the CBS reality series' 20th season that aired in 2010."This is a story I haven't told a lot. On Heroes and Villains, Tyson and I were both out there. It was Day 3 and we couldn't get a fire going," Rob recalled."It was raining and everything was wet. I was like 'Man, what are we going to do?'"Rob said he came up with a brilliant idea right before a challenge."We're going to the challenge and the people had a safety boat on the side of the water in case anyone drowns. They send somebody out to save their life," Rob explained."Anyway, I noticed there was an engine on the back of the boat, and I told Tyson, 'I'll be lookout, you go find a little piece of cloth [or] rip a piece of cloth off your shirt and go stick it in the gasoline. We're going to make a fire.'"Rob said Tyson followed his instructions."[He] comes back, and all of a sudden, we hit the flint with the machete -- one spark and a huge fireball in the jungle!" Rob said with a laugh.Rob shared how the producers "literally came running over" to scold the men for using an unapproved fire accelerant."[They asked], 'What is going on?! It didn't take them long to figure it out," Rob said."We had to put the fire out, and we were heavily reprimanded," Rob confessed."That's a true story!" he added.While some fans accused Rob and Tyson of "cheating" in the comments, other people praised Rob for his creativity."Wreaking havoc! This is why you are our favorite players," one person gushed.And another fan wrote, "Great villain story!! lol. This is exactly why you will always be everyone's favorite survivor!!!!"Not only did Rob and Tyson compete on Heroes vs. Villains together, but they also later returned for 's 40th season dubbed : Winners at War in 2019.Rob recently revealed why he had turned down an opportunity to compete on 50 with other "iconic" players from the past.Rob, who has competed on five times and also appeared on an additional season of the series as a mentor, took to Instagram on May 30 to share with fans why he won't be participating in 50, which is scheduled to air in Spring 2026."Wow!!! I got all of your DM's and messages so so many thank you all!!" Rob began his post, along with a heart."But literally don't be mad @survivorcbs and @jeffprobst early on they called and asked... I just felt like I have played so many times and I am truly fulfilled with my Journey."Rob said he wanted his spot "to go to someone else that deserved another chance!"The : Redemption Island winner continued, "I've gotten so much out of . It will always be a part of who I am! I'm eternally grateful. Like I said... It's gonna be OK. I feel like something good is coming!!!"Alongside his post, Rob posted a collage that Page Six had created of Rob appearing frustrated, tired and annoyed while he was playing on different occasions."Mood after finding out Boston Rob won't be joining ' 50' cast," Page Six had written over the collage.Many fans were hoping to see Rob on the cast list since he made recent appearances on Deal or No Deal Island and The Traitors.In May, had announced the record-setting cast of 24 returning players who will compete on 50 next year.The 24 veteran castaways are a representation of 's long-standing history, as they've been plucked from Season 1 -- which had premiered in May 2000 -- all the way through Season 49, which just wrapped filming and will air on CBS this fall.The 50 cast will include two castaways who are returning for the fifth time -- Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth -- tying Rob's record.Rob shared with TV Insider in May 2024 of a possible return to : "I don't feel any desire to go back there and play the game again, especially where they're just going to use me for a little bit and vote me out."Rob added how it would take a "concept change" for him to appear on again.Rob is also very busy at home. He just celebrated 20 years of marriage with former castaway Amber Brkich in April 2025, and the pair have three teenage daughters together.After appearing on their own original seasons, Rob and Amber met when they each returned to compete on : All-Stars in 2003. They ended up in the Final 2 together but Amber walked away with the $1 million via a 4-3 jury vote.Rob proposed marriage to Amber during the May 2004 live season finale just after Amber had won the game, and they went on to wed in April 2005.Rob and Amber's wedding aired as a special on CBS entitled Rob and Amber Get Married.Also in 2005, Rob and Amber competed as an "Engaged Couple" on the seventh season of The Amazing Race and ultimately finished in second place.Rob and Amber later returned to The Amazing Race as "Newlyweds" for its 2007 All-Stars installment.While the pair set a record at the time for finishing the first three legs in first place, they were eliminated during the fourth leg of the Race.Between their two appearances on The Amazing Race, the couple also filmed a short-lived show for the Fox Reality Channel entitled Rob and Amber: Against the Odds. It aired in 2007 and ran for 10 episodes.Rob and Amber then celebrated a more personal milestone when they welcomed their first child , Lucia, in July 2009.Rob proceeded to compete on : Heroes vs. Villains and become the eighth castaway voted out of the game.Amber gave birth to the couple's second child , Carina, in December 2010, and then Rob was crowned the champion of : Redemption Island in 2011.Rob and Amber went on to welcome two more baby girls -- Isabetta in May 2012 and Adelina in June 2014 Rob later returned for 's 39th season, : Island of the Idols, as a mentor for the new players alongside Sandra Diaz-Twine . However, he did not compete for the $1 million that season as a castaway.Rob subsequently competed on : Winners at War and finished in 17th place.