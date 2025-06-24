In the video, Rob retrieved a memory from 15 years ago, when he and fellow castaway Tyson Apostol had competed on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, which was the CBS reality series' 20th season that aired in 2010.
"This is a story I haven't told a lot. On Heroes and Villains, Tyson and I were both out there. It was Day 3 and we couldn't get a fire going," Rob recalled.
"It was raining and everything was wet. I was like 'Man, what are we going to do?'"
Rob said he came up with a brilliant idea right before a challenge.
"We're going to the challenge and theSurvivor people had a safety boat on the side of the water in case anyone drowns. They send somebody out to save their life," Rob explained.
"Anyway, I noticed there was an engine on the back of the boat, and I told Tyson, 'I'll be lookout, you go find a little piece of cloth [or] rip a piece of cloth off your shirt and go stick it in the gasoline. We're going to make a fire.'"
Rob said Tyson followed his instructions.
"[He] comes back, and all of a sudden, we hit the flint with the machete -- one spark and a huge fireball in the jungle!" Rob said with a laugh.
Rob shared how the producers "literally came running over" to scold the men for using an unapproved fire accelerant.
"[They asked], 'What is going on?! It didn't take them long to figure it out," Rob said.
"We had to put the fire out, and we were heavily reprimanded," Rob confessed.
"That's a true story!" he added.
While someSurvivor fans accused Rob and Tyson of "cheating" in the comments, other people praised Rob for his creativity.
"Wreaking havoc! This is why you are our favorite players," one person gushed.
And another fan wrote, "Great villain story!! lol. This is exactly why you will always be everyone's favorite survivor!!!!"
Not only did Rob and Tyson compete on Heroes vs. Villains together, but they also later returned for Survivor's 40th season dubbed Survivor: Winners at War in 2019.
Rob recently revealed why he had turned down an opportunity to compete on Survivor 50 with other "iconic" players from the past.
Rob, who has competed on Survivorfive times and also appeared on an additional season of the series as a mentor, took to Instagram on May 30 to share with fans why he won't be participating in Survivor 50, which is scheduled to air in Spring 2026.
"Wow!!! I got all of your DM's and messages so so many thank you all!!" Rob began his post, along with a heart.
"But literally don't be mad @survivorcbs and @jeffprobst early on they called and asked... I just felt like I have played so many times and I am truly fulfilled with my Survivor Journey."
Rob said he wanted his spot "to go to someone else that deserved another chance!"
The Survivor: Redemption Island winner continued, "I've gotten so much out of Survivor. It will always be a part of who I am! I'm eternally grateful. Like I said... It's gonna be OK. I feel like something good is coming!!!"
Alongside his post, Rob posted a collage that Page Six had created of Rob appearing frustrated, tired and annoyed while he was playing Survivor on different occasions.
"Mood after finding out Boston Rob won't be joining 'Survivor 50' cast," Page Six had written over the collage.
Many Survivorfans were hoping to see Rob on the cast list since he made recent appearances on Deal or No Deal Island and The Traitors.
The 24 veteran castaways are a representation of Survivor's long-standing history, as they've been plucked from Season 1 -- which had premiered in May 2000 -- all the way through Season 49, which just wrapped filming and will air on CBS this fall.
Rob shared with TV Insider in May 2024 of a possible return to Survivor: "I don't feel any desire to go back there and play the game again, especially where they're just going to use me for a little bit and vote me out."
After appearing on their own original Survivor seasons, Rob and Amber met when they each returned to compete on Survivor: All-Stars in 2003. They ended up in the Final 2 together but Amber walked away with the $1 million via a 4-3 jury vote.
Rob proposed marriage to Amber during the May 2004 live season finale just after Amber had won the game, and they went on to wed in April 2005.
Rob and Amber's wedding aired as a special on CBS entitled Rob and Amber Get Married.
Also in 2005, Rob and Amber competed as an "Engaged Couple" on the seventh season of The Amazing Race and ultimately finished in second place.
Rob and Amber later returned to The Amazing Race as "Newlyweds" for its 2007 All-Stars installment.
While the pair set a record at the time for finishing the first three legs in first place, they were eliminated during the fourth leg of the Race.
Between their two appearances on The Amazing Race, the couple also filmed a short-lived show for the Fox Reality Channel entitled Rob and Amber: Against the Odds. It aired in 2007 and ran for 10 episodes.
Rob later returned forSurvivor's 39th season,Survivor: Island of the Idols, as a mentor for the new players alongside Sandra Diaz-Twine. However, he did not compete for the $1 million that season as a castaway.
Rob subsequently competed on Survivor: Winners at War and finished in 17th place.