Boston Calling has announced the lineup for its 2022 music festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foo Fighters, The Strokes and Metallica will headline this year's event at Harvard Athletic Complex over Memorial Day weekend in May.

The Foo Fighters will perform May 27, along with Rufus Du Sol, Haim, Avril Lavigne, Cheap Trick, Paris Jackson and other artists.

The Strokes will headline the May 28 shows, with Run the Jewels, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Black Pumas, Earthgang, Orville Peck and other artists to also perform.

Metallica will take the stage May 29, along with Weezer, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Goose, Ripe, Japanese Breakfast, Cults and other artists.

Tickets are available now and range from $369.99 for a three-day general admission to $1,999.99 for the three-day platinum package.

Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rage Against the Machine were to headline the 2021 festival, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foo Fighters released their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, in February 2021. The band will release a horror comedy film, Studio 666, in February.