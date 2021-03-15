Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Mank, Minari and Judas and the Black Messiah were nominated for multiple Oscars Monday morning.

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas read the names aloud from London in an online event.

The Oscars honor excellence in cinema.

This year's winners are to be announced on April 25 in a ceremony on ABC.

The nominees are:

Best Actress

Viola Davis Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand Nomadland

Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gary Oldman Mank

Steven Yeun Minari

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman The Father

Amanda Seyfried Mank

Youn Yuh-jung Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. One Night in Miami

Paul Raci The Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

White Tiger

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

International Feature

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

The Sound of Metal