Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Mank, Minari and Judas and the Black Messiah were nominated for multiple Oscars Monday morning.Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas read the names aloud from London in an online event.The Oscars honor excellence in cinema.This year's winners are to be announced on April 25 in a ceremony on ABC.The nominees are:Best ActressViola Davis Ma Rainey's Black BottomAndra Day The United States vs. Billie HolidayVanessa Kirby Pieces of a WomanFrances McDormand NomadlandCarey Mulligan Promising Young WomanBest ActorRiz Ahmed Sound of MetalChadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black BottomAnthony Hopkins The FatherGary Oldman MankSteven Yeun MinariBest Supporting ActressMaria Bakalova Borat Subsequent MoviefilmGlenn Close Hillbilly ElegyOlivia Colman The FatherAmanda Seyfried MankYoun Yuh-jung MinariBest Supporting ActorSacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black MessiahLeslie Odom Jr. One Night in MiamiPaul Raci The Sound of MetalLaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black MessiahBest Original ScreenplayJudas and the Black MessiahMinariPromising Young WomanSound of MetalThe Trial of the Chicago 7Best Adapted ScreenplayBorat Subsequent MoviefilmThe FatherNomadlandOne Night in MiamiWhite TigerBest Original ScoreDa 5 BloodsMankMinariNews of the WorldSoulInternational FeatureAnother RoundBetter DaysCollectiveThe Man Who Sold His SkinQuo Vadis, Aida?Best DocumentaryCollectiveCrip CampThe Mole AgentMy Octopus TeacherTimeBest SoundGreyhoundMankNews of the WorldSoulThe Sound of Metal