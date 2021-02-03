Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson read aloud from their homes in an online ceremony Wednesday the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Winners of the Globes, which honor excellence in TV and film, are to be announced on Feb. 28.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the prizes.

Comic actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting this year's ceremony. They previously hosted the 2013, 2014 and 2015 ceremonies. Comedian Ricky Gervais presided over the 2020 edition.

Television pioneer and political activist Norman Lear is to receive the Carol Burnett Award and actress Jane Fonda will be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Satchel and Jackson Lee -- the children of filmmaker Spike Lee -- will serve as Golden Globes Ambassadors.

Nominations in the top Globes categories are:

Best Film Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film -- Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Best Animated Movie

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over The Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins The Father

Gary Oldman Mank

Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Viola Davis Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand Nomadland

Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Film -- Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton

Dev Patel The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Film -- Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson Music

Michelle Pfeiffer French Exit

Rosamund Pike I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy Emma

Best TV Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Jason Bateman Ozark

Josh O'Connor The Crown

Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul

Al Pacino Hunters

Matthew Rhys Perry Mason

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Olivia Colman The Crown

Jodie Comer Killing Eve

Emma Corrin The Crown

Laura Linney Ozark

Sarah Paulson Ratched

Best TV Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a TV Comedy

Don Cheadle Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult The Great

Eugene Levy Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef Ramy

Best Actress in a TV Comedy

Lily Collins Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning The Great

Jane Levy Zoey's Extraordinary Play List

Catherine O'Hara Schitt's Creek