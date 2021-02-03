Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson read aloud from their homes in an online ceremony Wednesday the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.Winners of the Globes, which honor excellence in TV and film, are to be announced on Feb. 28.The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the prizes.Comic actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting this year's ceremony. They previously hosted the 2013, 2014 and 2015 ceremonies. Comedian Ricky Gervais presided over the 2020 edition.Television pioneer and political activist Norman Lear is to receive the Carol Burnett Award and actress Jane Fonda will be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.Satchel and Jackson Lee -- the children of filmmaker Spike Lee -- will serve as Golden Globes Ambassadors.Nominations in the top Globes categories are:Best Film DramaThe FatherMankNomadlandPromising Young WomanThe Trial of the Chicago 7Best Film -- Musical or ComedyBorat Subsequent MoviefilmHamiltonPalm SpringsMusicThe PromBest Animated MovieThe Croods: A New AgeOnwardOver The MoonSoulWolfwalkersBest Foreign Language FilmAnother RoundLa LloronaThe Life AheadMinariTwo of UsBest Actor in a Drama FilmRiz Ahmed Sound of MetalChadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black BottomAnthony Hopkins The FatherGary Oldman MankTahar Rahim The MauritanianBest Actress in a Drama FilmViola Davis Ma Rainey's Black BottomAndra Day The United States vs. Billie HolidayVanessa Kirby Pieces of a WomanFrances McDormand NomadlandCarey Mulligan Promising Young WomanBest Actor in a Film -- Musical or ComedySacha Baron Cohen Borat Subsequent MoviefilmJames Corden The PromLin-Manuel Miranda HamiltonDev Patel The Personal History of David CopperfieldAndy Samberg Palm SpringsBest Actress in a Film -- Musical or ComedyMaria Bakalova Borat Subsequent MoviefilmKate Hudson MusicMichelle Pfeiffer French ExitRosamund Pike I Care a LotAnya Taylor-Joy EmmaBest TV DramaThe CrownLovecraft CountryThe MandalorianOzarkRatchedBest Actor in a TV DramaJason Bateman OzarkJosh O'Connor The CrownBob Odenkirk Better Call SaulAl Pacino HuntersMatthew Rhys Perry MasonBest Actress in a TV DramaOlivia Colman The CrownJodie Comer Killing EveEmma Corrin The CrownLaura Linney OzarkSarah Paulson RatchedBest TV ComedyEmily in ParisThe Flight AttendantThe GreatSchitt's CreekTed LassoBest Actor in a TV ComedyDon Cheadle Black MondayNicholas Hoult The GreatEugene Levy Schitt's CreekJason Sudeikis Ted LassoRamy Youssef RamyBest Actress in a TV ComedyLily Collins Emily in ParisKaley Cuoco The Flight AttendantElle Fanning The GreatJane Levy Zoey's Extraordinary Play ListCatherine O'Hara Schitt's Creek