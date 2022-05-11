Peacock announced it has ordered the Untitled Jason Woliner Project straight to series. The Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm director has already begun working on the series.

The announcement reveals that Woliner has been filming for 10 years already. The show promises to combine fact and fiction like the Borat films do, and present "jaw-dropping new twists" along the way.

Peacock did not announce cast or subjects for the series yet. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are executive producing Woliner's series.

Additional executive producers include James Weaver, Loreli Alani, Megan Ellison, Michael Sagol and Bert Hamelinck.

Prior to Borat, Woliner directed comedy series like Human Giant, Eagleheart, Nathan for You, and The Last Man on Earth. Woliner and Sacha Baron Cohen filmed the Borat sequel in secret and Amazon released it in October of 2020.