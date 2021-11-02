The Boondock Saints III is officially in the works.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screen Rant confirmed Monday that original stars Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery will reunite with director Troy Duffy on the new film.

Duffy and Flanery co-wrote the script, with input from Reedus. The film will start shooting in May 2022, with a plan to make the franchise into a John Wick-style global action franchise.

Reedus and Flanery play brothers and vigilantes Murphy and Connor MacManus in The Boondock Saints, which opened in theaters in 2000. The pair returned in The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, released in 2009.

Deadline said Impossible Dream Entertainment's Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick will produce the sequel with Duffy and Don Carmody.

"The fans have loved these characters for 20 years. They use terms of endearment like 'the Brothers' or 'the Boys.' We left them in jail at the end of Boondock 2 and fans want to now what happened to them," Duffy said in a statement.

"Norman and Sean have been a driving force to keep this franchise on track and break some new ground story-wise," he added. "The fans have been waiting. They literally ask about it daily, and I am really excited to be working with Impossible Dream to make Boondock III a reality."

Redick said Duffy, Reedus and Flanery have "skillfully architected a killer story that fans will go crazy for."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Boondock Saints III will see Murphy (Reedus) and Connor (Flanery) leave prison and enter "a brand new world." One brother wants to continue their life as vigilantes while the other doesn't.

"They're at odds on whether to push forward. But the type of people we face today in our society, is unlike any we've faced before," Duffy said.