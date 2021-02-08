Sam Claflin and Veronica Echegui have joined the cast of a new romantic comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline reported Monday that Claflin, 34, and Echegui, 37, will star in the Sky Original film Book of Love. Sky will produce the movie, with XYZ to co-produce, co-finance and handle worldwide rights.

The Hollywood Reporter said Claflin will play Henry, an uptight British writer who is delighted to learn his failed book is a hit in Mexico. When Henry travels there to promote the novel, he learns his book is a hit because his Spanish translator Maria (Echegui) has rewritten it as an erotic novel.

The new film is written by David Quantick (Veep) and is directed by Analeine Cal Y Mayor. Producers include Michael Knowles, Naysun Alae-Carew, Allan Niblo, Nick Spicer, Maxine Cottray and Richard Alan Reid.

BuzzFeed Studios and North of Watford Films developed the screenplay, with BuzzFeed Studios to also act as a marketing partner on the film.

Sky announced in January that it will release two original films every month in 2021 and one per week in 2022. The network's upcoming projects also include Twist, starring Michael Caine , and Dragon Rider, featuring the voices of Felicity Jones and Patrick Stewart

Claflin is known for the films Me Before You and Enola Holmes and for playing Oswald Mosley on Peaky Blinders. Echegui starred in the film My Name is Juani and on the TV series Trust.