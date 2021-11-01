Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series The Book of Boba Fett.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Star Wars series Monday featuring Temuera Morrison as the titular Boba Fett, a bounty hunter.

The preview shows Fett (Morrison) take over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire on the desert planet of Tatooine. Fett is aided by elite mercenary and assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

"I intend to rule with respect," Fett says. "Why speak of conflict when cooperation can make us all rich?"

Disney+ also shared a poster for the series featuring Fett and Shand.

Morrison's Fett and Wen's Shand were introduced in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Fett was previously portrayed by Jeremy Bulloch and Jason Wingreen in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).

The Book of Boba Fett is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. The series premieres Dec. 29 on Disney+.