Disney+ is shining a spotlight on The Book of Boba Fett character Black Krrsantan.

The streaming service shared a new poster for the Star Wars series Monday featuring Carey Jones as Krrsantan, a Wookie bounty hunter.

Krrsantan was first introduced in Marvel Comics' Darth Vader comic series. The character made his TV debut in Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett, released last week.

In the show, Krrsantan is a bounty hunter who once worked for Jabba the Hutt. After Jabba's death, Krrsantan worked for Jabba's cousins, known as the Twins.

The Hutt twins are also featured in a new poster released Monday. The characters will face off with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) for control of Jabba's criminal empire.

In addition, a third poster highlights the Tusken Raiders who saved Fett after his escape from the sarlacc pit.

Disney+ previously shared posters featuring Mok Shaiz's majordomo (David Pasquesi) and Madam Garsa Fwip (Jennifer Beals).

The Book of Boba Fett also features Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand and Matt Berry as the voice of the droid 8D8. The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and Robert Rodriguez.