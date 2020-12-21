Bono from U2, Pharrell Williams, Halsey and more have joined the voice cast for Universal and Illumination Entertainment's upcoming animated sequel, Sing 2.

Chelsea Peretti and Eric Andre have also been tapped for the film, which will hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2021.

Matthew McConaughey (Buster Moon), Reese Witherspoon (Rosita), Scarlett Johansson (Ash), Tori Kelly (Meena), Taron Egerton (Johnny) and Nick Kroll (Gunter) are returning to reprise their voice roles.

McConaughey and Witherspoon teased on Twitter Sunday that news regarding Sing 2 was coming. The first film was released in 2016 and was centered around talking animals who hold a singing competition in order to save a theater.

Sing 2 will follow koala Buster Moon and his friends as they attempt to perform at the prestigious Crystal Tower Theater. The group must convince reclusive lion and rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono) to perform again following the death of his wife in order to be allowed onstage by the theater's owner, wolf Jimmy Crystal (Canavale).

Williams will voice elephant ice-cream truck owner Alfonso who elephant Meena has eyes for. Halsey will portray Jimmy Crystal's teenage daughter Porsche with Wright as a streetwise feline dancer, Andre as a self-important Yak and Peretti as Jimmy Crystal's canine assistant.

Garth Jennings is writing and directing the film, which is produced by Illumination founder Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy.