Midnight Oil bassist Bones Hillman has died at age 62.

Midnight Oil confirmed Saturday on Instagram that Hillman, a New Zealand musician and vocalist, died Saturday at his home in Milwaukee, Wisc., after a battle with cancer.

"He was the bassist with the beautiful voice, the band member with the wicked sense of humour, and our brilliant musical comrade," the Australian band wrote.

Hillman performed with the bands the Masochists and the Swingers before joining Midnight Oil in 1987. He appeared on every one of Midnight Oil's albums since Blue Sky Mining (1990).

"We will deeply miss our dear friend and companion and we send our sincerest sympathies to Denise, who has been a tower of strength for him," Midnight Oil said, referencing Hillman's partner, Denise.

Australian band Jebediah, actor Russell Crowe and singer and actor Alan Doyle also paid tribute to Hillman on social media.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news today of the passing of Bones Hillman from Midnight Oil and send our loving thoughts to his family and the extended Oils family whose history runs deep and long," Jebediah's Kevin Mitchell wrote on Facebook.

"R.I.P Bones Hillman. What a grand chap he was. Sad sad news," Crowe tweeted.

Midnight Oil now consists of Peter Garrett, Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie and Martin Rotsey. The band has won 11 Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) awards and was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2006.

Midnight Oil released its 12th studio album, The Makarrata Project, in October. The group is known for the singles "Don't Wanna Be the One," "Power and the Passion," "Beds Are Burning," "Blue Sky Mine" and "Truganini."