Bon Jovi is going on tour in 2022.

The rock band shared plans Friday for a new U.S. tour beginning in April.

Bon Jovi will kick off the tour April 1 in Omaha, Neb., and bring the venture to a close April 30 in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Jan. 14, with pre-sales to begin Jan. 11.

"It's official! We'll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022 Tour," the band wrote on Instagram.

The tour will be Bon Jovi's first since 2019. The group released its 15th studio album, 2020, in October 2020.

"We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," frontman Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement.

Jovi was forced to cancel an appearance and performance at a fan event in October after testing positive for COVID-19.

Here's the full list of dates for the Bon Jovi 2022 tour:

April 1 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center

April 3 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

April 5 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

April 8 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

April 9 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

April 11 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 13 - Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena

April 15 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at FLA Live Arena

April 19 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 21 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

April 23 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

April 26 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

April 28 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

April 30 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena