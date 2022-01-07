Bon Jovi is going on tour in 2022.The rock band shared plans Friday for a new U.S. tour beginning in April.Bon Jovi will kick off the tour April 1 in Omaha, Neb., and bring the venture to a close April 30 in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Jan. 14, with pre-sales to begin Jan. 11."It's official! We'll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022 Tour," the band wrote on Instagram.The tour will be Bon Jovi's first since 2019. The group released its 15th studio album, 2020, in October 2020."We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," frontman Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement.Jovi was forced to cancel an appearance and performance at a fan event in October after testing positive for COVID-19.Here's the full list of dates for the Bon Jovi 2022 tour:April 1 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health CenterApril 3 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CenterApril 5 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv ForumApril 8 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum CenterApril 9 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC ArenaApril 11 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness ArenaApril 13 - Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket ArenaApril 15 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie ArenaApril 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at FLA Live ArenaApril 19 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Gainbridge FieldhouseApril 21 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise CenterApril 23 - Austin, Texas, at Moody CenterApril 26 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota CenterApril 28 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines CenterApril 30 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena