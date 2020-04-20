Rock band Bon Jovi is cancelling its summer tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group canceled its 2020 tour with Bryan Adams in an Instagram post Monday and said it will refund ticketholders.

Bon Jovi said it chose to cancel the tour, rather than postpone, to enable ticketholders to use their refund for more necessary expenses.

"Due to the ongoing global pandemic, is is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer," the band wrote. "Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries."

"These are trying times. You've always been there for us and we'll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together," they added. "We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come."

Bon Jovi was to begin the tour in June and perform through the end of July. The group is slated to release its 15th studio album, Bon Jovi: 2020, this year.

In March, Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi asked fans to help him write "Do What You Can," a new song about coronavirus issues. Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan tested positive for COVID-19 the same month.

Bon Jovi and other New Jersey natives, including Bruce Springsteen and Halsey, will perform Wednesday during the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit concert. The event will raise funds for COVID-19 relief in the state.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!